Two Syrian Servicemen Wounded in Terrorist Shelling in Idlib - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Two Syrian soldiers were wounded in shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Over the past 24 hours, two shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the province of Idlib," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

"As a result of sniper attacks carried out by terrorists on the positions of government troops in the Al Fatatuat and Kuljok areas, two Syrian servicemen were wounded," he said.