Two Syrian Soldiers Injured After Israeli Attack on Storage Facilities - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Two Israeli F-16 fighter jets attacked storage facilities in the Damascus province on Tuesday night and injured two Syrian soldiers, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"From 00.26 to 00.36, two F-16 fighters of the Israeli air force launched an air strike on storage facilities located in the province of Damascus. Two Syrian soldiers were injured, material damage was caused," Gurinov told a briefing.