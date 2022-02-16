Two Syrian Soldiers Killed, 9 Injured After Shelling in Idlib, Aleppo Provinces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Two Syrian soldiers were killed and nine more wounded in a day as a result of nine attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo in northern Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

Four of the nine shellings were recorded in the province of Aleppo, the remaining five in the province of Idlib.

"In the province of Aleppo, as a result of a sniper attack one Syrian soldier was wounded. As a result of mortar attacks one Syrian soldier was killed and three were wounded. In the province of Idlib, as a result of sniper attacks on positions of government forces, two Syrian soldiers were wounded As a result of mortar shelling, one Syrian soldier was killed and three wounded," Zhuravlev said at a briefing.