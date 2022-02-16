UrduPoint.com

Two Syrian Soldiers Killed, 9 Injured After Shelling In Idlib, Aleppo Provinces

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Two Syrian Soldiers Killed, 9 Injured After Shelling in Idlib, Aleppo Provinces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Two Syrian soldiers were killed and nine more wounded in a day as a result of nine attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo in northern Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

Four of the nine shellings were recorded in the province of Aleppo, the remaining five in the province of Idlib.

"In the province of Aleppo, as a result of a sniper attack one Syrian soldier was wounded. As a result of mortar attacks one Syrian soldier was killed and three were wounded. In the province of Idlib, as a result of sniper attacks on positions of government forces, two Syrian soldiers were wounded As a result of mortar shelling, one Syrian soldier was killed and three wounded," Zhuravlev said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;I ..

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;Innovation Charter&#039;

7 minutes ago
 Scholz Says Discussed All Key Issues With Putin

Scholz Says Discussed All Key Issues With Putin

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches &#039;Dubai Can&#039; ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches &#039;Dubai Can&#039; initiative

1 hour ago
 RTA signs two MoUs with Canadian Business Council, ..

RTA signs two MoUs with Canadian Business Council, Enterprise Ireland

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Turkey discuss f ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Turkey discuss future of strategic partnership

1 hour ago
 Indian state of Andhra Pradesh conducts investment ..

Indian state of Andhra Pradesh conducts investment event in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>