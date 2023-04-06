Two Syrian Soldiers Killed in Clash With Militants in Idlib - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Two Syrian soldiers were killed and four more injured during a clash when militants in the Idlib province made an attempt to enter the government-controlled territory, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"In the province of Idlib, in the area of the settlement of Kavkaba, militants of the terrorist group Turkestan Islamic Party (banned in Russia) attempted to break into the territory controlled by the Syrian government forces," Gurinov said during a briefing.

According to Gurinov, two Syrian soldiers and nine militants were killed during a clash. In addition, four Syrian soldiers suffered injuries.