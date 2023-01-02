MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Two Syrian soldiers were killed and two others were injured during the Israeli air attack launched against Damascus overnight, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.

"Today (Monday) at approximately 02:00 (23:00 GMT on Sunday), the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with missiles, from the northeast of Lake Tiberias, striking at Damascus International Airport and its vicinity.

As a result of the aggression, two soldiers were killed, another two were injured, material damage was inflicted, and Damascus International Airport went out of service," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria tv) reported that Israel launched an air attack against southern Damascus. Syrian SANA state news agency said that several explosions were heard in the sky over the Syrian capital at night and that Syrian air defense was repelling the Israeli attack.