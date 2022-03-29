UrduPoint.com

Two Syrian Soldiers Killed In Shelling In Latakia, Idlib Provinces - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Two Syrian Soldiers Killed in Shelling in Latakia, Idlib Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Two Syrian soldiers were killed in shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the provinces of Latakia and Idlib, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"In the province of Idlib, as a result of a sniper attack by terrorists from the Fatira region on the positions of government forces in the area of the settlement of Mellaja, one Syrian soldier was killed. Also in the province of Latakia, as a result of a sniper attack by terrorists... on government troops' positions... one Syrian serviceman was killed," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said at a briefing.

He said that terrorist shelling of the province of Aleppo left a Syrian soldier wounded.

"Over the past 24 hours, three shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group. One attack in the province of Aleppo, one in Idlib, and one in Latakia," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

