UrduPoint.com

Two Syrian Soldiers Wounded In Terrorist Shelling In Latakia - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Two Syrian Soldiers Wounded in Terrorist Shelling in Latakia - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Two Syrian soldiers were wounded in terrorist shelling in the province of Latakia, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

Rear Adm.

Zhuravlyov said six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) were recorded over the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone: four attacks in Latakia province, one in Idlib and one in Hama.

"In the province of Latakia, as a result of mortar shelling by terrorists from the Duwayr al-Akrad area on the positions of government forces in the area of the Sanjeka settlement, two Syrian servicemen were injured," he said.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib From Government

Recent Stories

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave W ..

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdo ..

3 hours ago
 US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposal ..

US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible

3 hours ago
 US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket ..

US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket Sites Posing Threat in Syria ..

3 hours ago
 US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer- ..

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

4 hours ago
 Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismis ..

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settleme ..

4 hours ago
 Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affecte ..

Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affected areas of Gwadar

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.