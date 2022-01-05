Two Syrian Soldiers Wounded in Terrorist Shelling in Latakia - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Two Syrian soldiers were wounded in terrorist shelling in the province of Latakia, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

Rear Adm.

Zhuravlyov said six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) were recorded over the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone: four attacks in Latakia province, one in Idlib and one in Hama.

"In the province of Latakia, as a result of mortar shelling by terrorists from the Duwayr al-Akrad area on the positions of government forces in the area of the Sanjeka settlement, two Syrian servicemen were injured," he said.