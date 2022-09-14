Two Tajik Border Guards Killed After Kyrgyz Mortar Attack - Local Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) A mortar attack from the Kyrgyz side killed two Tajik border guards and injured six others, the administration of Tajik city Isfara told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that five civilians have been injured.

"During the mortar fire on the Kekh border detachment, two border guards were killed, six were wounded and six civilians who were in the area of fire received shrapnel wounds," the administration said.