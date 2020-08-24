UrduPoint.com
Two Tajik Pilots Confirmed Dead In South Sudan Plane Crash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:43 PM

Two Tajik pilots died in a crash of a cargo plane in South Sudan over the weekend, Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Monday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Two Tajik pilots died in a crash of a cargo plane in South Sudan over the weekend, Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Monday.

The South West Aviation's jet crashed on Saturday, shortly after the takeoff from an airport near the capital Juba.

The Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that 17 people had died.

"Two Tajik pilots Parviz Kadyrov and Mirsulton Mirakhmedov died in the crash," a spokesperson for the Tajik ministry said.

The An-26 plane reportedly broke apart and caught fire on the impact. It was carrying goods and salaries for NGO workers in Wau and Aweil regions in South Sudan's northwest.

