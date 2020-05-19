(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Three members of the Taliban militant group, including two commanders, were killed, and three others injured in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, as Afghan security forces responded to an attack on checkpoints, the Afghan National Army said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the Taliban attacked checkpoints in Garamsir district in southern Helmand province. Three Taliban insurgents, including two Taliban commanders, [were] killed, and three others injured," the army's 215th Maiwand Corps said in a statement.

The Taliban have not provided any comment yet.