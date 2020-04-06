UrduPoint.com
Two Taliban Killed, 4 Injured In Clash With Army In Southern Afghanistan - Police

Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:37 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) A clash between the forces of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement in the southernmost Helmand province of Afghanistan has resulted in two radical insurgents being killed and four others injured, with no reported casualties on the army's part, the local police headquarters said in a statement on Monday.

"Yesterday [Sunday], a clash took place between the Taliban and the Afghan forces in the Khari area of the Garmser district in the Helmand province, leaving two Taliban fighters killed and four others injured," the statement read.

Police said no casualties had been reported by the Afghan government forces.

