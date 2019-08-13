Two Taliban Leaders Among Fighters Killed in Operation in Afghanistan - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) At least 2 Taliban leaders were among militants killed in a security operation carried out by the Afghan army in the country's east, local media reported on Tuesday.

The fighters were killed during a raid in Golal Village of Zurmat district of Paktia province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said, as cited by the Khaama Press news Agency.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.