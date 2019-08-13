UrduPoint.com
Two Taliban Leaders Among Fighters Killed In Operation In Afghanistan - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) At least 2 Taliban leaders were among militants killed in a security operation carried out by the Afghan army in the country's east, local media reported on Tuesday.

The fighters were killed during a raid in Golal Village of Zurmat district of Paktia province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said, as cited by the Khaama Press news Agency.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

