KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Two members of the Taliban group who were planning to send a mine were killed in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the press service of the local police headquarters said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday and another two Taliban insurgents were injured.

It is not known yet where the insurgents wanted to send the mine.