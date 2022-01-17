UrduPoint.com

Two Teenagers In Custody In UK In Connection With Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Two Teenagers in Custody in UK in Connection With Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking - Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) British police say they have detained two teenagers as part of the investigation into the hostage-taking at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue located in Colleyville, Texas.

"As part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that took place at a Synagogue in Texas on 15 January 2022, Officers from Counter Terror Policing North West have made two arrests in relation to the incident," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

According to the release, posted on Twitter on Sunday, the British police are cooperating with the US investigation.

"Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning," the Greater Manchester Police specified.

On Sunday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the man who took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram.

The agency said there were no indications that others were involved.

Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller told reporters late on Saturday that the suspect in the hostage-taking was dead and that all hostages had been released from the synagogue and were alive and safe.

US President Joe Biden has described the hostage situation as an "act of terror."

US media reported on Saturday that the hostage-taker was claiming to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who allegedly had ties to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). The hostage-taker was reportedly demanding freedom for his sister who is serving an 86-year sentence in a US federal prison for trying to kill US officers in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Police Israel Russia Aafia Siddiqui Twitter Man Manchester January Women Sunday FBI Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

22 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

1 day ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

1 day ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.