Two Teenagers Killed In Shooting Outside Chicago High School - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Two Teenagers Killed in Shooting Outside Chicago High School - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) At least two people were killed in a school shooting in Chicago, CBS news reports citing Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

The shooting occurred on Friday afternoon, near Benito Juarez High School in Chicago's Lower West Side neighborhood Pilsen.

Two male teenagers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year old, were struck in the head and died, CBS said.

Another 15-year old boy and a 15-year old girl were wounded and were reported in good condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, CBS added citing Chicago fire authorities.

An investigation is underway. There has been no information on possible suspects.

