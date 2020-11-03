UrduPoint.com
Two Teenagers Sentenced In Lyon Over Graffiti Threatening To Decapitate Official - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Two Teenagers Sentenced in Lyon Over Graffiti Threatening to Decapitate Official - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A court in France's Lyon has sentenced two teenagers over death threats to a local official graffitied on a school building last month, media reported.

According to regional outlet LyonMag, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old of Algerian descent were implicated in spraying threats to decapitate the mayor of the city's 8th arrondissement, Olivier Berzane.

One was sentenced to two years behind bars, while the other received a suspended sentence, the outlet reported.

The accused are also barred from interacting with one another or being in the vicinity of the school or Berzane.

Tensions are high in France as the question of depicting cartoons of Islamic Prophet Muhammad has come to a head, beginning with the decapitation of teacher Samuel Paty in mid-October for showing the drawings in class. Lyon and Nice were scenes of reprisal attacks on churches following the government's stance to not condemn the cartoons.

