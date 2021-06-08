UrduPoint.com
Two Teenagers Sustained Gunshot Injuries Near School In Russia's South- Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Two Teenagers Sustained Gunshot Injuries Near School in Russia's South- Health Authorities

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Two teenagers sustained gunshot injuries near in school in Russia's southern Volgograd region, they received the necessary medical assistance, the regional health committee told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"According to the ambulance, there was a call from the deputy head teacher of 15th school located in the village of Krasnooktyabrsky in the town of Volzhsky. Two boys, born in 2006 and 2005, received bruises and abrasions in the street as a result of shots from unidentified weapons, after which they turned to the nearby school for help," the regional health committee said.

One boy sustained a leg injury, while the other one sustained a forearm wound. Doctors do not assess their health condition as concerning. They were brought to a hospital.

More Stories From World

