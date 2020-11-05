UrduPoint.com
Two Teens Detained In Belgium On Suspicion Of Terrorist Plot - Reports

Thu 05th November 2020

The Belgian police have detained two teens aged 16 and 17 in the city of Eupen for a video footage showing them announcing that they had joined Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization banned in Russia), RTFB channel reported on Thursday

Sources cited by the outlet said the teens were detained on October 31, before Monday's terror attack in Vienna. The teens were allegedly planning to attack police officers. The minors will be put in a youth protection center until the investigation is over.

On October 29, the Belgian Threat Assessment Coordination Body (OCAM) said that it had no plans to raise the terrorist threat level in the country after the knife attack in Nice.

Thus, the threat level in Belgium is still two out of four, which means that the risk of attack is general.

On Monday night, the Austrian capital of Vienna was subjected to shooting attacks. As a result, five people were killed including the gunman and 22 others injured. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the attacker was a supporter of Islamic State.

