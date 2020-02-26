UrduPoint.com
Two Teens Detained In Russia's South-West For Preparing Mass Murder In School - FSB

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:32 PM

Two Teens Detained in Russia's South-West for Preparing Mass Murder in School - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Two teenagers have been detained in Russia's south-western city of Saratov for preparing to stage a mass murder in an educational facility using fire arms and incendiary mixtures, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation's Federal Security Service has thwarted preparations for an armed attack on an educational facility in Saratov," the FSB said in a statement, adding that two Russian citizens, both born in 2005, were detained.

The detained teenagers used to be members of online communities promoting the ideology of mass murders.

They were detained on the territory of an abandoned air raid shelter, where they kept a sawed-off shotgun.

"It has been established that apart from the fire arms, the malefactors also planned to use improvised incendiary mixtures during the attack," the FSB added.

The regional department of the Russian Investigative committee has opened a criminal case under article "preparations by a group of people to kill two or more persons in collusion."

