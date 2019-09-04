UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Terrorist Drones Destroyed Near Hmeimim Air Base In Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Two Terrorist Drones Destroyed Near Hmeimim Air Base in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Two terrorist drones were destroyed near Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"On September 3, at about 21:20 Moscow time, two maneuvering unmanned aerial vehicles were discovered by Russian airspace control means at a distance from Russia's Hmeimim air base.

The UAVs were approaching the Russian air base from the northwestern direction," the ministry said.

"The standard air defense systems of the Russian air base destroyed all two terrorist drones at safe distances. No one was injured and no material damage was caused. Russia's Hmeimim air base continues to operate as usual," it said.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia Vehicles September All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

1 hour ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

1 hour ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

2 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

2 hours ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.