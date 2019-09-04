Two Terrorist Drones Destroyed Near Hmeimim Air Base in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Two terrorist drones were destroyed near Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"On September 3, at about 21:20 Moscow time, two maneuvering unmanned aerial vehicles were discovered by Russian airspace control means at a distance from Russia's Hmeimim air base.

The UAVs were approaching the Russian air base from the northwestern direction," the ministry said.

"The standard air defense systems of the Russian air base destroyed all two terrorist drones at safe distances. No one was injured and no material damage was caused. Russia's Hmeimim air base continues to operate as usual," it said.