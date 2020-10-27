(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Turkish security forces have neutralized two terrorists in the city of Iskenderun in the southeastern province of Hatay, Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said.

Earlier in the day, Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said that an explosion had occurred during the detention of one of the two terrorists pursued by the security forces in Iskenderun, one terrorist was neutralized, no one was killed.

"Two terrorists in Iskenderun have been neutralized," Soylu said in a statement.