Two Texas Police Officers Indicted In Connection To Fatal Raid - US Justice Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

Two police officers have been indicted in connection to unlawfully obtaining a search warrant that resulted in the death of two residents during a raid at a home in Houston, Texas, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday

"A Federal grand jury returned the nine count indictment Nov. 14 against Gerald M. Goines, 55, and Steven M. Bryant, 46, both former Houston Police Department (HPD) officers," the release said. "The federal indictment stems from the [January] 28 narcotics raid HPD conducted on the 7800 block of Harding Street in Houston.

The enforcement action resulted in the deaths of two residents at that location."

Goines is charged on multiple counts of depriving the victims' constitutional right to be secure against unreasonable searches, obstructing justice by falsifying records and obstructing an official proceeding, the release said.

Bryant is charged with obstructing justice by falsifying records, the release added.

If convicted, Goines faces a sentence of up to life in prison and Bryant may face up to 20 years, according to the release.

