Two-Third of Americans Fear AI Will Cause Job Losses - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Almost two-thirds of Americans fear that the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) may cause job loss in industries they are working in, a new Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"They (US workers) are taking note of the rapid introduction of AI technologies: 65% of U.S. adults say they are concerned that AI could lead to job losses," the poll said.

People working in the insurance industry are the most concerned over AI. Almost 70% of them think that the development of AI may cause problems with jobs for them. Sixty-five percent of those working in the technology industry and 62% from financial business share this opinion as well, the poll added.

US workers from healthcare are less worried about AI's impact on their job. However, half of them also expressed concerns that it could create problems in the labor market in their area, according to the survey.

The poll was conducted from February 17 - May 6 among 141,636 US adults employed in each industry.