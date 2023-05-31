UrduPoint.com

Two-Third Of Americans Fear AI Will Cause Job Losses - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Two-Third of Americans Fear AI Will Cause Job Losses - Poll

Almost two-thirds of Americans fear that the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) may cause job loss in industries they are working in, a new Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Almost two-thirds of Americans fear that the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) may cause job loss in industries they are working in, a new Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"They (US workers) are taking note of the rapid introduction of AI technologies: 65% of U.S. adults say they are concerned that AI could lead to job losses," the poll said.

People working in the insurance industry are the most concerned over AI. Almost 70% of them think that the development of AI may cause problems with jobs for them. Sixty-five percent of those working in the technology industry and 62% from financial business share this opinion as well, the poll added.

US workers from healthcare are less worried about AI's impact on their job. However, half of them also expressed concerns that it could create problems in the labor market in their area, according to the survey.

"Ongoing tightness at the lower end of the labor market continues to provide benefits in the form of stronger wage growth to historically marginalized groups," the poll said.

The poll was conducted from February 17 - May 6 among 141,636 US adults employed in each industry.

Related Topics

Technology Business Job Lead February May Market From Industry Share Jobs

Recent Stories

US GreenTech delegation briefed on DEWA&#039;s gre ..

US GreenTech delegation briefed on DEWA&#039;s green economy projects

8 minutes ago
 UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbi ..

UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbian Intelligence Officers to 15 ..

11 minutes ago
 US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation ..

US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation or Cold War with China - Blink ..

7 minutes ago
 Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 G ..

Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 Global Energy Prize

7 minutes ago
 Oil Hits 4-Week Lows as Chinese Manufacturing Slid ..

Oil Hits 4-Week Lows as Chinese Manufacturing Slides, Dollar Spikes

7 minutes ago
 HESCO conducts massive crackdown against power the ..

HESCO conducts massive crackdown against power theft, defaulters

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.