UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-Thirds Of Americans Approve Of Biden's Handling Of Coronavirus Pandemic - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Two-Thirds of Americans Approve of Biden's Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Two-thirds of Americans approve President Joe Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a new CBS news poll conducted by YouGov revealed on Thursday.

"As President Joe Biden prepares to address the nation, two-thirds of Americans give him positive marks for his handling of the outbreak overall," a press release regarding the poll said. "This includes the percentage who thinks he is doing a very good job handling it, which has jumped 11 points since last month."

Americans are becoming more satisfied with the speed coronavirus vaccines are being distributed with now only 47 percent who think the vaccine rollout is moving too slowly versus 61 percent last month, the release said.

According to the poll's results, the most popular measure of handing the pandemic outbreak was the passing of a relief package by Congress with three in four Americans supporting this step, the release added.

The poll used a nationally representative sample of 1,306 residents interviewed on March 9-10.

Related Topics

Job March Congress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in ..

34 minutes ago

UN chief warns of risk of famine for millions arou ..

3 minutes ago

UN Chief Says Worried About Vaccine Nationalism, H ..

3 minutes ago

France sees 'no need' to suspend use of AstraZenec ..

37 minutes ago

Two children killed in Tunisia landmine blast

37 minutes ago

PTA directs service providers to immediately block ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.