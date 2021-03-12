WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Two-thirds of Americans approve President Joe Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a new CBS news poll conducted by YouGov revealed on Thursday.

"As President Joe Biden prepares to address the nation, two-thirds of Americans give him positive marks for his handling of the outbreak overall," a press release regarding the poll said. "This includes the percentage who thinks he is doing a very good job handling it, which has jumped 11 points since last month."

Americans are becoming more satisfied with the speed coronavirus vaccines are being distributed with now only 47 percent who think the vaccine rollout is moving too slowly versus 61 percent last month, the release said.

According to the poll's results, the most popular measure of handing the pandemic outbreak was the passing of a relief package by Congress with three in four Americans supporting this step, the release added.

The poll used a nationally representative sample of 1,306 residents interviewed on March 9-10.