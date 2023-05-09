UrduPoint.com

Two-Thirds Of Americans Say Abortion Pill Should Remain On Market - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Two-thirds of Americans believe that the abortion pill mifepristone should continue to stay on the market, a Washington Post-ABC poll revealed on Tuesday.

Twenty-four percent, however, said the drug should be taken off the market.

About half, 47%, think that access to the pill should remain as is. However, 12% see the need for more restrictions.

In April, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk suspended the Federal license for mifepristone, which has been on the US market for more than 20 years.

However, the US Supreme Court rejected the ruling. Mifepristone is approved to at least some degree in 94 countries.

The survey also showed that two-thirds of Americans oppose the Supreme Court's decision to remove the constitutional right to an abortion. Fifty-four percent oppose it "strongly." Liberals and Democrats express the strongest opposition, 86% and 82%, respectively, according to the findings.

The poll was conducted over the telephone from April 28-May 3 among 1,006 adults.

