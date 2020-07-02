UrduPoint.com
Two-Thirds Of Americans Say COVID-19 Crisis 'Getting Worse,' Highest Level Ever - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:22 PM

The number of Americans discouraged over the lack of progress in defeating the novel coronavirus hit the highest level thus far during the pandemic, with 65 percent now saying the crisis is getting worse, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The number of Americans discouraged over the lack of progress in defeating the novel coronavirus hit the highest level thus far during the pandemic, with 65 percent now saying the crisis is getting worse, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

"A new high of 65 percent of US adults say the coronavirus situation in the United States is getting worse. 23 percent say it is getting better," a press release explaining the poll said.

Gallup began asking the question in early April as the pandemic gained momentum, recording the previous high of 56 percent who feared the crisis was escalating in a survey released April 12, the release said.

In last week's poll, 48 percent viewed the crisis getting worse, and two weeks ago the number was 37 percent, the release said.

In the past week, several US states have either paused timetables to re-open shuttered businesses or re-imposed wholesale closures amid a surge in new infections.

