UrduPoint.com

Two-Thirds Of Americans Unable To Find Ukraine On Map, Those Who Can More Hawkish - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Two-Thirds of Americans Unable to Find Ukraine on Map, Those Who Can More Hawkish - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Two out of three Americans are unable to locate Ukraine on a map but those who can are more likely to support further US action in the region, a Morning Consult poll report published on Wednesday said.

"When asked to find Ukraine on a blank map of Europe, only about 1 in 3 voters correctly located the country," the report said.

However, the polling data also found that voters who can identify Ukraine on a map are more likely to back stronger policy responses against Russia.

Almost 60% of those who could locate Ukraine supported broad sanctions on Russia if they launch an invasion, 50% supported sending more weapons to Ukraine while pursuing diplomacy with Russia, and 34% supported sending more troops to Eastern Europe if Russia invades, even if there may be US casualties, the report said.

The support for such actions was higher for those who could locate Ukraine than those who could not. Those who were unable to locate Ukraine supported the aforementioned measures 41%, 37% and 26% respectively, according to the polling data.

Nearly three out of four respondents were able to locate Russia on the map, although none selected Crimea when asked to identify the country, while many did when identifying Ukraine, the report added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe May

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

21 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

21 minutes ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

27 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

27 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

27 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>