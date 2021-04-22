Two-Thirds of Americans Want Major Changes in US Political System - Poll

A 65 percent majority of Americans support a major overhaul of the US political system, according to a report by the PEW Research Center on Thursday based on multiple polls conducted in the United States and three European nations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) A 65 percent majority of Americans support a major overhaul of the US political system, according to a report by the PEW Research Center on Thursday based on multiple polls conducted in the United States and three European nations.

"Around one-in-five Americans (18 percent) think their political system needs complete reform, and another 47 percent say it requires major changes," a report summarizing surveys in the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom said.

Of the four economically advanced nations in the report, only in the United States do adults prioritize political over economic reform, 65 percent compared with 50 percent, respectively.

The report also noted sizable partisan differences in both the United States and the United Kingdom, with more minimal gaps in France and Germany.

For example, 57 percent of US Democrats and those who lean toward the Democratic Party think both the US economic and political system require major changes or complete reform, compared with 22 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners.