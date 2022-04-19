UrduPoint.com

Two-Thirds Of Belgian Diplomats In Russia Must Leave Moscow - Belgian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 11:22 PM

The Belgian Foreign Ministry said that after Russia's response, 12 Belgian diplomats should leave Moscow, thus reducing the diplomatic presence in Russia by two-thirds

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Belgian Foreign Ministry said that after Russia's response, 12 Belgian diplomats should leave Moscow, thus reducing the diplomatic presence in Russia by two-thirds.

On Tuesday, Belgian Ambassador to Moscow Mark Michielsen was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, he was strongly protested in connection with the decision of Brussels to expel 21 employees of Russian foreign missions in Belgium. As a response, Russia declared the employees of the Belgian Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae, they were ordered to leave Russia before the end of the day on May 3.

"The decision of the Russian authorities on April 19 reduces the diplomatic presence of our country in Russia (two-thirds of the embassy staff), reduces our operational capabilities and contributes to the strengthening of Russia's international diplomatic isolation," the Belgian Foreign Ministry told the Belga agency.

The ministry called this decision "unjustified" and assureed that all employees of the embassy in Moscow "performed their functions in accordance with diplomatic accreditation and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

