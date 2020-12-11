UrduPoint.com
Two Thirds of French Citizens to Comply With COVID-19 Curfew on New Year Eve - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) As much as 68 percent of the French plan to obey the dusk-to-dawn curfew on New Year's Eve, according to an Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting poll for the Franceinfo and Le Figaro media outlets, published on Friday.

On Thursday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government would replace the nationwide lockdown with a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (19:00 to 05:00 GMT) starting next week.

The poll showed that 68 percent of the respondents said they would respect the curfew and refrain from going out to celebrate the New Year, and 71 percent of those surveyed approved the measure.

Nevertheless, the poll showed 31 percent of the respondents intended to override the ban ” over half of them were in the 18-24 age group.

The survey also stated that 56 percent of the French were not in favor of the extension of the closure of theaters, museums, and cinemas, until at least January 7, also announced by Castex.

Additionally, 57 percent of the respondents said they disapproved of the government's decision to keep bars and restaurants shut.

The current stay-at-home state order at a national level came into effect on October 30.

The survey was carried out among 990 French citizens online on Thursday and Friday.

