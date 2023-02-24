UrduPoint.com

Two-Thirds Of Germans Advocate For Start Of Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Two-thirds of Germans (67%) support the start of the peace negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, while only 21% are opposed to the idea and 12% abstain, a YouGov poll conducted on the commission of German news agency dpa showed on Friday.

The survey showed that 14% of the respondents expressed their hopes for the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine by the end of 2023, while 21% believe that peace can be achieved in 2024. Meanwhile, 42% said that the conflict would last for over two years.

Some 54% think that a peace agreement should result in the return of all attached territories to Ukraine. Up to 30% of those interviewed believe that some territories should stay incorporated in Russia, 21% consider the Crimean Peninsula to be Russian and 9% thinks the same about Donbas.

Crimea became part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014 in which near 96% of Crimeans voted for accession to Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own territory that was illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was in full compliance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

On February 24, 2022, Russia also launched a special military operation in Ukraine. In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that Putin has always been and continues to remain open to negotiations on Ukraine, as is evident from his attempts to initiate dialogue with the United States, NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe even before the start of the hostilities. Moscow has said it agrees with US statements that the resolution of the Ukraine crisis must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, it sees no prospects yet for negotiations.

