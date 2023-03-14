UrduPoint.com

Two-Thirds Of Japanese Unconvinced By Gov't Explanation For Defense Spending Hikes - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Two-Thirds of Japanese Unconvinced by Gov't Explanation for Defense Spending Hikes - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Two-thirds of Japanese people consider the government's explanation for the need to increase defense spending to $83 billion insufficient, a poll carried out by Japanese broadcaster NHK showed on Monday.

The poll found that only 16% of respondents thought the government's explanation was sufficient, while 66% did not find it sufficient and 18% refrained from responding.

The survey also showed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet rating rising for the first time in seven months to 41%, up 5 percentage points from a month earlier, while the number of those who distrust the government dropped 1 percentage point to 40%.

The poll was conducted among 1,227 adult respondents from March 10-12 by random computer sampling.

In mid-December, Japan adopted three key documents on defense and security providing for an increase in the defense budget to 2% of GDP by 2027, which is around 11 trillion Yen ($83 billion). For comparison, Japan's defense spending in 2022 amounted to 5.4 trillion yen, which is 1.24% of its GDP.

The documents ” National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Buildup Program ” also pioneer the option for Japan's Self-Defense Forces to possess retaliatory strike capabilities to target enemy bases.

