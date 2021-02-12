MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Two-thirds of London's nurseries are at risk of closure by the end of the year as a result of the economic challenges caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new study by the UK capital's mayoral office has found.

"The research ... found that 64 per cent of nurseries, pre-schools, maintained nursery schools and 56 per cent of childminders indicated that they were at immediate risk of closure or potential closure in the next 12 months," the mayoral office said in a press release published Friday.

According to the study, 70 percent of childcare services in disadvantaged areas of the UK capital are at risk of closure, compared to 59 percent in wealthier regions.

The mayoral office said that the current situation was caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as government underfunding.

"This damning research exposes the extent of the childcare crisis in our capital - and as Mayor I'm calling on the Government to take action," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a Twitter post.

The Early Years Alliance, one of the contributors to the mayoral study, wrote to education Secretary Gavin Williamson in January with a request to give nurseries greater economic support. Nurseries have remained open throughout the pandemic to provide care for children of key workers.