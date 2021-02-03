UrduPoint.com
Two-Thirds Of New COVID-19 Cases In Netherlands Linked To UK Coronavirus Variant - RIVM

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:17 AM

Around two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases registered in the Netherlands over the past seven days are linked to the new coronavirus strain originating in the UK, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday

According to RIVM, the Netherlands reported 28,628 new cases from January 27 to February 2, a 20 percent decrease from the week before. Despite the decline in the number of new cases and hospitalizations, new coronavirus variants are spreading fast in the country. The Netherlands has identified the UK strain, the South African strain and two new coronavirus variants linked to Brazil on its soil.

"Of these four new variants, the SARS-CoV-2 variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom is spreading fastest .

.. It has been estimated based on modelling that about two-thirds of the people infected last week (27 January to 2 February) have the UK variant," the institute said in a press release.

Overall, the Netherlands has confirmed over 980,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 14,000 related deaths.

UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible. The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

