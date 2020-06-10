UrduPoint.com
Two-Thirds Of Russian Citizens Plan To Vote On Amendments To Russian Constitution - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:02 PM

Two-Thirds of Russian Citizens Plan to Vote on Amendments to Russian Constitution - Poll

Two-thirds of Russian citizens are planning to take part in the vote on constitutional amendments, with over 60 percent of respondents saying they will likely support changing Russia's basic law, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) said on Wednesday, citing its latest survey

According to the results, 67 percent of Russian citizens said they were planning to participate in the vote, 14 percent responded negatively, 17 percent of respondents have not yet decided, and two percent were unable to give a definite reply.

According to the results, 67 percent of Russian citizens said they were planning to participate in the vote, 14 percent responded negatively, 17 percent of respondents have not yet decided, and two percent were unable to give a definite reply.

Seventy-eight percent of supporters of the country's ruling party United Russia, 74 percent of A Just Russia, 71 percent of the Communist Party, and 64 percent of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia are also planning to take part in the all-Russian vote.

The poll results show that among those planning to vote, 61 percent intend to support the amendments, 21 percent feel inclined to vote against the amendments, 17 percent found it difficult to respond.

The poll was conducted on June 2, with 1,600 randomly chosen respondents being polled by phone. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.

The amendments, drafted by a special working group, were approved by the Constitutional Court on March 16. Originally, they were planned to be put to a nationwide vote in late April but was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote has since been rescheduled for July 1.

