Two-Thirds Of Russian College Students Switched To Remote Learning - Education Minister

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:56 PM

Two-Thirds of Russian College Students Switched to Remote Learning - Education Minister

Remote learning opportunities have been arranged for 64 percent of Russian college students and over 40 percent of the country's higher education institutions, Russia's Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Remote learning opportunities have been arranged for 64 percent of Russian college students and over 40 percent of the country's higher education institutions, Russia's Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said on Monday.

"We have 64 percent of students and 40-something percent of higher education institutions that have completely switched to remote learning.

The situation varies from region to region ... but the remote format of education has been arranged for in at least half of Russia's Federal subjects," Falkov told journalists.

�At an annual grand press conference on December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to provide all schools across the country with high-speed internet connectivity in 2021 to waive any issues with arranging for remote learning, made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories From World

