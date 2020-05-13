UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:15 PM

Two-Thirds of Russians Believe Putin Stays on Top of COVID-19 Situation in Country - Poll

About two-thirds of Russians believe that President Vladimir Putin understands the situation in the country and is staying in control of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) About two-thirds of Russians believe that President Vladimir Putin understands the situation in the country and is staying in control of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Wednesday.

In his Monday address to the nation, the president announced the end of the non-working period in the country, revealed additional support measures to families and businesses, and urged the population to stay alert in light of the pandemic. The majority of Russians either listened to the president's speech or "heard something about" it, according to the poll.

"The speech made a positive impression on 75 percent of those who listened to it. Almost the same proportion of them is satisfied with the content of Vladimir Putin's speech (72 percent).

The president understands the real situation and problems of people, according to 66 percent of those who listened to the address," VTsIOM said in a statement.

The portion of the respondents that believe Putin is largely in control of the health crisis is 67 percent and 73 percent believe that the president is doing his best to counter the spread of COVID-19.

The majority of Russians support Putin's anti-coronavirus measures. In particular, 95 percent of people like the president's decision to grant a one-time payment of 10,000 rubles ($136) to Russian families for each child between the ages of three and 15.

The survey was conducted on Monday via phone interviews with a random sample of 1,600 Russians over the age of 18.

