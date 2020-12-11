UrduPoint.com
Two Thirds of Russians Fear They, Their Loved Ones May Contract COVID-19 - Pollster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) As many as 67 percent of Russian citizens have concerns that they or their loved ones may get infected with the coronavirus, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center showed on Friday.

According to the findings, 12 percent of respondents have already contracted the disease, 8 percent are confident that nothing bad will happen, 2 percent were currently infected with COVID-19, and 9 more percent of Russians have never thought of it.

The survey also established that 27 percent of Russians assess the risk of catching COVID-19 as high, 19 percent as low and 54 percent give no definitive reply or believe that they or their loved ones will not contract it.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents wear medical masks or respirators to protect themselves and their families, 30 percent monitor hand hygiene, 27 percent have limited the number of people they come into contact with and stay at home, and 23 more percent do not attend mass events, as well as avoid crowds.

Among measures introduced to curb the pandemic, 88 percent of Russians support the mandatory wearing of masks while in public, 86 percent back a social distancing measure, and 72 percent approve the closure of cinemas, theaters and clubs.

The poll also found that 48 percent consider public transport to be the most dangerous place in terms of catching COVID-19, while 31 percent point to shopping malls.

The survey was conducted on December 7 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18 over the telephone. The margin of error of the poll does not exceed 2.5 percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.

