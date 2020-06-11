Two-Thirds of Russians Trust Putin - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Two-thirds of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Thursday.

Respondents were asked to choose from the list of politicians those whom they trust, and 66.6 percent checked the president. In addition, 50.

8 percewnt of citizens trust Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Liberal-Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky is trusted by 32.1 percent of compatriots, Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov by 30.4 percent, and Just Russia head Sergey Mironov by 27 percent.

The survey was conducted from June 1-7 among 1,600 Russian adults daily by phone with a margin of error within 1 percent.