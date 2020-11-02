UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-thirds Of Slovaks Tested For Virus, 1% Positive

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:28 PM

Two-thirds of Slovaks tested for virus, 1% positive

Two-thirds of Slovakia's population of 5.4 million people were tested for coronavirus over the weekend as part of a controversial nationwide programme, officials said on Monday

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Two-thirds of Slovakia's population of 5.4 million people were tested for coronavirus over the weekend as part of a controversial nationwide programme, officials said on Monday.

Antigen tests were carried out on 3.625 million people -- of whom 38,359 people, or 1.06 percent, were found to be positive.

"We have made a great leap forward," Prime Minister Igor Matovic told reporters.

"But we should not think that because of this one percent, now all is fine. It is not," he added.

"In reality up to two percent of our inhabitants might be infected. It is not at all a good situation." Antigen tests give far quicker results than PCR tests, which involve nasal swabs that have to be sent to a laboratory, but they are less reliable.

Another round of tests has been scheduled for this coming weekend.

Participation is not mandatory but anyone who is not able to produce a negative test certificate if stopped by police could get a heavy fine.

Anyone who tests positive has to go immediately into quarantine for 10 days.

Slovakia wants to be one of the first countries in the world to test its entire population.

Smaller countries like Luxembourg have already done so, as have some Chinese cities with larger populations than Slovakia such as Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated from.

The government has hinted that virus restrictions could be eased once testing is complete, or reinforced if the programme is not carried out in full.

Like other countries, Slovakia has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, although it is still below the EU average.

On Monday, it reported 1,883 new cases, bringing the tally to 61,829.

A total of 219 people have died from the virus.

The programme has come under criticism for being poorly thought through however.

The Slovak Association of General Practitioners said the high concentration of people at testing sites was "at odds with the recommendations of infectious disease experts".

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police China Fine Died Wuhan Luxembourg Slovakia All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates building of Khorfakkan C ..

1 minute ago

Ministers, Deputy Speaker congratulate Chief Minis ..

3 minutes ago

No shortage of yarn in Pakistan: APTMA

3 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Says to Visit Russia in 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Power Ministry clarifies news item

3 minutes ago

US Government Monitoring Enforcement of Voting Rig ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.