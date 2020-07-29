UrduPoint.com
Two-Thirds Of US Adults Support Nationwide Protests Against Racial Injustice - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:46 AM

Two-Thirds of US Adults Support Nationwide Protests Against Racial Injustice - Poll

Nearly two of every three Americans say they back protests against racism, with nearly one-in-four young adults saying they have participated in a demonstration since the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Nearly two of every three Americans say they back protests against racism, with nearly one-in-four young adults saying they have participated in a demonstration since the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"While most Americans [65 percent] support the racial injustice protests, 11 percent report they have actively participated in them. Young adults (26 percent) are the group most likely to say they participated, while about one in five self-identified Democrats (20 percent), Asian Americans (20 percent) and Black Americans (18 percent) have done so," according to a report summarizing the poll.

Majorities of most other subgroups also support the protests, with Republicans (22 percent) a key exception. Republicans are also least likely to report feeling connected to the protests, with 14 percent saying they feel very or somewhat connected to the cause, the report said.

In some cities in the United States, Portland and Seattle being prominent examples, largely peaceful protests against racial injustice and police brutality against African-American suspects often degenerate late at night into riots, with mobs attacking police and targets such as police stations and court houses.

The poll also showed a 54 percent majority reporting that the protests have altered their opinions on racial justice and equality, while nearly half (47 percent) saying the protests have not changed their views at all, the report said.

The groups most likely to report being influenced include Asian Americans (74 percent), adults under the age of 30 (66 percent) and Democrats (66 percent).

