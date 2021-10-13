Two-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024 - Poll

A 67 percent majority of Republican voters pick Donald Trump as their preferred candidate in the 2024 presidential election, with more than four in five saying they like the former president, even if they hope for a new face to represent the party, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) A 67 percent majority of Republican voters pick Donald Trump as their preferred candidate in the 2024 presidential election, with more than four in five saying they like the former president, even if they hope for a new face to represent the party, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"While 67 percent of Republican voters say Trump should run for president in 2024, 29 percent say he should not," a press release explaining the poll said. "Eighty-two percent of Republicans view Trump favorably and 17 percent hold unfavorable views, indicating that a small chunk prefer someone new despite their admiration for the 45th president.

"

Among Republican voters who don't want to see Trump run again, early loyalties appear split between former Vice President Mike Pence (26 percent) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (20 percent).

The October 8-11 poll of 1,999 registered voters also showed opposition to another Trump term at 59 percent, when Democrats and independent voters are included.

Trump has repeatedly raised the prospect of another bid for the presidency, although in recent rallies he has focused largely on unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud in the last election instead of on 2024.