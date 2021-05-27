UrduPoint.com
Two-Thirds Of US Voters Believe China Likely Created COVID-19 In Biolab - Poll

Two-Thirds of US Voters Believe China Likely Created COVID-19 in Biolab - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A 68 percent majority of American adults believes the novel coronavirus probably originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday.

"The... survey finds that 68 percent of likely US voters believe it is 'Likely' that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Chinese laboratory, including 43 percent who think it's Very Likely," a press release explaining the poll said.

The so-called lab-leak theory had largely been dismissed until President Joe Biden on Wednesday admitted that some US intelligence estimates pointed to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology as the source of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Biden ordered a divided US Intelligence Community - some of which accepted Chinese claims that the disease was spread from animals to humans - to re-examine the lab-leak theory and produce a report within 90 days.

Earlier this year, a joint report by Chinese scientists and the World Health Organization concluded that the disease resulted from animal-to-human transmission.

However, the US State Department reported in January that several researchers at the Wuhan laboratory were hospitalized in the fall of 2021 with respiratory infections resembling COVID-19.

The State Department document had been largely overlooked until Biden admitted that the two possible scenarios had yielded divided assessments by US intelligence analysts.

