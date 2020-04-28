Two-Thirds of US Voters Expect COVID-19 to Disrupt November Presidential Election - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) A 67 percent majority of the US electorate expects significant disruptions during upcoming presidential and congressional elections due to the coronavirus pandemic, a PEW Research Center poll revealed Tuesday.

"With just over six months until Election Day, two-thirds of Americans (67%) - including 80% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and half of Republicans and Republican leaners - say it is very or somewhat likely that the coronavirus outbreak will significantly disrupt people's ability to vote in the presidential election," a press release explaining the poll said. "While most Americans expect the coronavirus to affect the presidential election, majorities are at least somewhat confident that it will be conducted fairly and accurately (59%) and that all citizens who want to will be able to vote (63%).

"

The survey also showed a large majority favoring proposals expanding vote-by-mail options to minimize disruption due to the pandemic, with many Americans reluctant to visit crowded polling sites.

Overall, 70 percent favor allowing any voter to vote by mail if they want to, including 44 percent who strongly support this policy. About half of the public (52%) favors conducting all elections by mail. The share supporting this proposal has increased 18 percentage points since 2018, the release said.

Democrats overwhelmingly favor allowing a universal vote-by-mail option (87%), including nearly two-thirds who strongly favor this measure (63%), while Republicans are split, with 49 percent support for access to mail-in ballots and 50 percent opposing the measure, according to the release.