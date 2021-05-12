Two-Thirds of US Voters Reject Biden View That Migrant Surge Not a 'Crisis' - Poll

President Joe Biden and administration officials' repeated rejection of the term "crisis" to describe a migrant surge across the southern US border rings hollow with two thirds of Americans, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Tuesday

"[The] survey finds that 66 percent of likely US voters believe the current situation with migrants at the US-Mexico border is a crisis. Twenty percent (20 percent) say it's not a crisis, and 13 percent are not sure," a press release explaining the poll said.

In media interviews Biden has blamed the migrant surge on a mess inherited from the Trump administration and has declined to call the influx a crisis - a view repeatedly expressed by key officials in his administration.

One of Biden's first acts in office was to eliminate measures imposed during the Trump administration to quell a 2019 surge in which US border agents stopped nearly 1 million migrants who illegally crossed from Mexico.

US officials apprehended 172,331 migrants in March, the highest one month total in more than two decades, putting the nation on pace to break the previous annual record of 977,000 apprehensions in 2019.

Separately, the number of deportations carried out by the US authorities in April fell to the lowest monthly level on record as illegal border crossings continued at a 20-year high, US media reported earlier this month.