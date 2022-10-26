Two Thirds of US Voters Support Stock Trading Ban for Government Officials - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) About two thirds of US voters would support a ban on stock trading by government officials, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday.

This group includes the half of US voters who would "strongly support" a ban on stock trading by members of Congress - an increase of five percentage points since January.

Voters who believe there should also be a ban on stock trading by family members of government officials also increased from 57% in January to 63% this month.

The poll was conducted with 2,005 registered voters from October 21-23. The results come amid several insider trading cases involving US government officials.

In 2020, Congress members from both parties made significant stock sales after receiving closed briefings on the emergence of COVID-19.