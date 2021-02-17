Two-Thirds of US Voters Want Congress to Probe Official COVID-19 Reports - Poll

Nearly two thirds US voters, including both Republicans and Democrats, want Congress to investigate the accuracy of official pronouncements from state and local officials on COVID-19, a new Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday

The poll was prompted by accusations that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo concealed the number of nursing home deaths in his state, a press release explaining the poll said.

"While Americans are divided over many issues, support for a congressional investigation into official COVID-19 reports is strong across party lines.

Seventy-four percent (74 percent) of GOP [Republican] voters support such an investigation, as do 60 percent of Democrats and 59 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party," the release said.

Earlier this week Cuomo admitted the state erred in claiming as recently as late January that nursing home deaths in his state totaled 8,500 compared with the revised toll of more than 15,000.