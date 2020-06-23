Two-Thirds of US Voters Want More Government Action to Fight Climate Change - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A 65 percent majority of American adults believe the Federal government is doing too little to mitigate the impact of climate change, a new Pew Research Institute poll revealed on Tuesday.

"About two-thirds (65 percent) of Americans say the federal government is doing too little to reduce the effects of climate change," a press release explaining the poll said.

Much larger shares of Democrats than Republicans say human activity is contributing a great deal to climate change (72 percent vs. 22 percent) that it is impacting their own local community (83 percent to 37 percent) and that the government is doing too little to reduce the effects of climate change (89 percent to 35 percent), the release said.

However, the poll also found significant bipartisan agreement on several proposals such as planting trees and tax credits for businesses to develop carbon capture technologies, the release added.

A proposal to plant a trillion trees won support of 92 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters, and 88 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners. President Donald Trump endorsed tree planting in his latest State of the Union address.

Similarly, 84 percent of Americans support providing a business tax credit for carbon capture technology that can store carbon emissions before they enter the atmosphere. Large majorities of Democrats (90 percent) and Republicans (78 percent) back this proposal, which House Republicans rolled out earlier this year.

The partisan Democrat-Republican gap proved wider for three other proposals that also drew significant bipartisan support - tougher limits on power plant emissions (93-to-64 percent), taxing business carbon emissions (89-to-55 percent) and stricter auto emission rules (86-to-52 percent), according to the release.