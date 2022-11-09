Two-Thirds of Votes Reporting in Critical Arizona Senate Race - AP

UrduPoint.com

The US Senate race in Arizona between Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly and Republican challenger Blake Masters remains unresolved as ballots continue to be tabulated in the state, with two-thirds of votes now reported, according to election data

Kelly currently has 926,885 votes (51.4%) to Masters' 836,916 (46.4%), The Associated Press election tracker shows. Libertarian Party candidate Marc Victor also garnered 38,880 votes, or 2.2%.

The Senate seat is critical for both the Democratic and Republican parties, with control of the chamber hinging on the outcome of the Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races.

Former US President Donald Trump amplified Election Day reports from Arizona about voting machines malfunctioning in Republican areas of the state. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed the reports were false and that Trump was "sowing doubt" in the democratic system and process.

Georgia is slated to head to a special runoff election in December under its state law, with neither candidate getting a majority of votes.

In Nevada, vote tabulation continues, with 77% of votes reported. Republican candidate Adam Laxalt currently holds a 2.7% lead over Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto.

